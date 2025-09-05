News
Boston Forecast: Summer Warmth Returns After Cool Streak
BOSTON, Massachusetts — After eight consecutive days with temperatures below 80 degrees, summer warmth is expected to return to Boston on Thursday. The weather pattern will shift, bringing warmer conditions across New England.
Thursday morning will begin with patchy fog and cool temperatures in the low 60s for the morning commute. As the day progresses, Boston’s temperature is predicted to rise to the 80-degree mark, aided by partly to mostly sunny skies and a southerly breeze.
According to local meteorologists, the shift in weather comes as high-pressure systems move offshore, allowing for warmer air to flow into the region. The change could also bring some isolated showers and thunderstorms late Thursday, mostly after sunset, but the majority of Greater Boston is expected to remain dry.
“A cold front will move through late in the day, which may lead to light showers in some areas, particularly the Berkshires and Northern New England, but most showers will diminish as they approach the city,” said local meteorologist Ken Mahan.
Winds are anticipated to pick up throughout the day, with speeds ranging from 10 to 15 miles per hour. Although dew points are not expected to rise dramatically on Thursday, humidity may increase by Friday, marking a change towards more summer-like conditions.
On Friday, scattered showers are likely in the morning, but much of the day may remain dry, with lingering moisture from offshore high pressure. With the current drought conditions impacting much of New England, it is crucial that any rainfall is adequate.
New England is currently experiencing significant drought conditions, particularly in New Hampshire and Maine, following one of the driest summers on record. Boston recorded over five inches less rain than usual over the summer months.
Despite the dry summer, meteorologists say there’s still potential for beautiful fall foliage, although tree stress from the drought could accelerate leaf drop this season.
“We may notice vibrant colors early due to drought stress in the trees, but the leaf drop could also come sooner than normal, so enjoy the season while it lasts,” Mahan added.
The foliage in higher elevations is expected to peak by the end of this month, while many areas in Massachusetts are still trying to recover from dry conditions.
