Boston’s Historic Emerson Colonial Theatre Celebrates 125 Years of Entertainment

BOSTON, Mass. — The Emerson Colonial Theatre, a landmark of Boston‘s theater scene, celebrated its 125th anniversary on December 20, 2025. Since its grand opening with a performance of “Ben-Hur” in 1900, the theater has enthralled audiences with innovative productions.

The original production made history by featuring eight live horses on a revolving stage during its iconic chariot race scene, a technical marvel at the time. Tobie Stein, author of a definitive history of the theater, said, “A mechanism underneath the stage was so revolutionary that Scientific American published an article explaining its technology.” Today, it is recognized as the oldest continuously operating theater in Boston.

Joey Riddle, the theater’s general manager, expressed the significance of its longevity, stating, “For anything to have endured for 125 years, it means something very special. I love that this theater is part of the Boston community, not just the arts community.”

The Colonial Theatre played a vital role in shaping theatrical performances before they reached Broadway. Stein reminisced, “Critics and members of the press were instrumental in guiding creators to reshape their works for Broadway, which is why the Colonial was always well-regarded.” Plays such as “The Odd Couple” and “Carousel” were workshopped here, directly influenced by audience reactions.

One of the theater’s unique features is a large onyx table near the concessions stand. It holds stories of legendary moments; it is where Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein wrote the theme to “Oklahoma!” and where choreographer Bob Fosse famously danced during a rehearsal.

However, the theater faced challenges in 2015 when Emerson College, the owner, proposed transforming it into a dining hall, leading to public protests. After the plans were abandoned, a new lease was signed, promising renovations. The Emerson Colonial Theatre reopened in 2018.

Riddle emphasized the community’s support for the theater, noting, “There’s something powerful about gathering people from different backgrounds to share a moment with the artists on stage.” As the theater looks to its future, it remains a cherished part of Boston’s cultural landscape and a venue that continues to welcome new generations of performers and audiences alike.