Boston Introduces New Textile Disposal Options for Residents

BOSTON, Mass. — The City of Boston has rolled out new options for residents to properly dispose of unwanted clothing and textiles. As of August 20, 2025, residents can use drop-off bins or schedule curbside collection to meet state disposal requirements.

In November 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection banned textiles from disposal in trash. This change aims to reduce the approximately 230,000 tons of textiles discarded in Massachusetts each year, over 5% of which ends up in combustion facilities.

Boston’s textile disposal program encourages residents to recycle and donate items. The City has partnered with organizations to ensure that about 85% of discarded textiles can be reused or recycled.

Residents can find convenient drop boxes across Boston, marked with pink stickers, making it easy to drop off clothing. For those unable to access drop-off sites, weekend curbside collection is available. Items that are stained or worn are still accepted, while soiled or wet items should be thrown out in regular trash.

The initiative reflects the City’s commitment to environmental sustainability and community support. Boston officials hope these measures will help divert textiles from landfills and foster a culture of recycling. Citizens are encouraged to keep clothing in closed, dry bags when dropping them off.

Cheryl Bowen, an executive in the city’s planning department, stated, “Our goal is to reduce waste and promote responsible disposal of textiles in our community.”