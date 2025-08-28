Boston Law Firms Battle Over Alleged Trade Secret Theft

BOSTON, MA — Two law firms in Boston are embroiled in a legal battle over alleged trade secret theft. Sokolove Law has filed a lawsuit against Keith Glover, a former employee, and Jason Stone Injury Lawyers (JSIL), where Glover currently serves as chief operating officer.

The lawsuit, filed on August 13, accuses Glover of taking proprietary information from Sokolove Law to benefit JSIL, claiming that Glover used to oversee operations at Sokolove, which has been helping families with personal injury cases since 1979. According to Sokolove, Glover’s actions have significantly contributed to JSIL’s growth from a small firm of 20 employees to nearly triple that size.

Sokolove’s complaint alleges that the main stolen trade secrets include a detailed internal website for case managers and a series of operational documents. The firm claims that evidence of unauthorized access to its systems shows over 53,000 instances of Glover’s alleged misuse of their information over the past two years.

“Before the Defendants’ unlawful use of Sokolove’s trade secrets, JSIL was a 20-person firm with two offices,” the complaint states. “Fueled by Sokolove’s trade secrets, JSIL has nearly tripled in size.”

After discovering the misuse, Sokolove entrusted the matter to Russell Beck, its attorney, for further action. In April, an employee found that the internal website was still operational, and Glover allegedly admitted to using material from Sokolove, although he contended that these were merely templates.

In response, JSIL has filed a counter lawsuit against Sokolove, calling the claims “baseless.” Barry Pollack, JSIL’s attorney, criticized the complaint for lacking specifics about what information from Sokolove was actually used by his client. Pollack stated, “The Sokolove company has not identified any specific content that JSIL has actually used.”

The legal feud escalated soon after Sokolove filed its initial complaint, leading to public statements from both parties. A representative from JSIL pointed to the absence of clear details in Sokolove’s claims as an indication of weakness.

Amid the ongoing legal strife, Sokolove has vehemently denied JSIL’s accusations, labeling them an attempt to overshadow the serious allegations of theft and betrayal.

“These allegations are diversionary tactics intended to distract from the substantive case we are presenting,” Sokolove insisted in a statement.