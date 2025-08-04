Boston TV Legend Byron Barnett Dies at Age 66

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Byron Barnett, the beloved local television legend who spent decades at 7News WHDH, has died at the age of 66. Barnett passed away peacefully on Sunday, surrounded by his family, after battling cancer and its complications.

Barnett joined 7News in 1983 and retired in 2021 after a remarkable 38-year career. He was known as a kind and caring individual, according to 7News reporter Steve Cooper. “Byron was a true professional, and he will be missed,” Cooper said in a heartfelt tribute.

His friend and colleague, Jonathan Hall, also shared his grief on social media, recalling a dinner they had in June when Barnett appeared healthy. “We just don’t know how much time we have on this planet,” Hall posted.

Throughout his career, Barnett covered a range of significant events, including the 1984 riots in Lawrence and the Oklahoma City bombing. He also hosted the long-running public affairs show, Urban Update, and became a familiar face on the presidential campaign trail.

“Byron cherished the privilege of telling the stories of New Englanders,” his family stated. His legacy includes reporting on major news stories, such as the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster and the trials of Aaron Hernandez and Whitey Bulger.

Bob Ward, a reporter at Boston 25, expressed his devastation over Barnett’s passing. “He was always gracious and kind. I admired his reporting and tenacity,” Ward wrote.

Inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2017, Barnett reflected on his career, stating he felt blessed to have met many interesting people and witnessed history unfold. He was also recognized with numerous awards, including an Emmy Award and the National Association of Black Journalists’ Region One Journalist of The Year Award.

One of Barnett’s proudest achievements was advocating for the outlawing of non-compete clauses in broadcaster contracts. He is remembered not just for his reporting but for connecting with people during their most challenging moments.