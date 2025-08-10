Boston Police Transition to Digital Radio, Affecting Public Access

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Police Department is making a significant change as it transitions from an analog radio system to a digital encrypted system. This change takes effect Saturday, and the move has sparked criticism from some community members who relied on the old equipment to monitor police activity.

Earlier this week, the department announced that Boston police feeds would no longer be available through traditional scanner equipment. Instead, residents can access six Boston police channels online at no cost. However, there will be a delay of approximately five minutes in the broadcasts, according to department spokesperson Mariellen Burns.

Burns explained via email, “Saturday’s switch will modernize our system and it will improve public safety and officer safety. Also, the fact that no specialized equipment is needed will allow more people to have access.”

The new digital encrypted system aims to replace outdated equipment, enhance coverage, reduce background noise, and prevent unauthorized monitoring of police operations. The department asserted that this change would enable first responders to arrive at potentially dangerous scenes without alerting suspects.

While the transition seeks to bolster safety, it raises concerns among journalism and watchdog organizations. The Freedom of the Press Foundation has criticized the encryption decision, arguing that it could hinder public accountability and make it more difficult for journalists to report on crime.

“Making it harder for journalists to report about crime makes it easier for governments to sweep it — and information about what police are up to — under the rug,” the Foundation stated.

Many police departments across the country have made similar transitions. However, listeners in Boston must now adjust to the new platform without real-time access to police communications.