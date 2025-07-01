Boston Red Sox Activate Rookie Mayer for Series Against Reds

BOSTON, MA — The Boston Red Sox have activated rookie Marcelo Mayer ahead of their series opener against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. The game is set for 7:10 p.m. at Fenway Park.

Mayer, a 22-year-old top prospect, returns after being placed on the bereavement list. He is batting .208 this season with four homers and seven RBIs across 27 games. He will bat seventh in the order tonight.

Additionally, the Red Sox’s lineup features Trevor Story at shortstop and David Hamilton at second base, both contributing to the team’s efforts as they look to rebound from a recent losing streak.

The Red Sox will face off against 22-year-old righty Chase Burns, who made his MLB debut earlier this season. Burns, picked second overall in the 2024 Draft from Wake Forest, has a 5.40 ERA in his short career so far.

In response to his pitching struggles, the Red Sox will start left-hander Garrett Crochet, who holds a 2.06 ERA. Despite his strong statistics, Boston has only a 10-7 record in his starts this season.

Boston struggled recently, dropping seven of its last eight games, and is hoping Mayer’s return can help shift their fortunes. Manager Alex Cora expressed optimism, stating, “We need all hands on deck as we approach this important series.”

In a related roster move, the Red Sox have also activated right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks from the injured list and optioned Zack Kelly to Triple-A Worcester.

As the team gears up for this crucial matchup, all eyes will be on the performances of both Mayer and Crochet as they seek to turn the tide for the struggling Red Sox.