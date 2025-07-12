Boston Red Sox’s Ceddanne Rafaela Takes on New Roles Against Rays

BOSTON — Ceddanne Rafaela is stepping into new roles for the Boston Red Sox in Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, following his dramatic, walk-off performance in Friday’s 5-4 victory. The 24-year-old center fielder, who has spent much of the season batting ninth, is now set to bat higher than sixth for the first time this year.

This shift in position comes as Rafaela also makes his first start at second base in 2025. Despite not drawing many walks, Rafaela has been effective at the plate, currently hitting 14-for-34 with six doubles and four home runs this month. His .375 batting average since May 1 is among the best on the team, ranking only behind Romy Gonzalez since the trading of Rafael Devers.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora mentioned that a recent string of injuries has led to multiple players taking turns at the second base position. Over the past four games, Boston has featured a different second baseman each time, with players like David Hamilton and Marcelo Mayer filling the spot. Mayer is shifting back to third base for Saturday’s game as Alex Bregman takes a day off after returning from the injured list.

Cora has indicated that while Rafaela will be utilized in the infield on occasion, he won’t make it a regular occurrence, aiming to manage his role effectively. ‘Rafaela will move to the infield no more than once per week,’ Cora said.

The highly anticipated matchup against the Rays is set to begin at 4:10 p.m. ET. Boston is hoping to extend their winning streak to nine games, with their young stars emerging as key contributors in recent performances.