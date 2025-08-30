Boston Red Sox Eye Pete Alonso as Free-Agent Target

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox are eyeing New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso as a potential acquisition in the upcoming free-agent market. Alonso is expected to opt out of his contract after this season, and several teams, including the Red Sox, are preparing to make competitive offers.

The Houston Astros are also rumored to be interested in Alonso, as they seek to strengthen their lineup. After signing Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal last winter, the Astros remain active in the trade market, showing their commitment to winning.

The Mets aim to keep Alonso, who has established himself as a cornerstone player, hitting his 30th home run of the season during a recent game against the Miami Marlins. Alonso’s performance makes him a highly sought-after player, with teams like Texas, Boston, Seattle, and the Yankees potentially in the mix.

First base has posed challenges for the Red Sox this season, especially after their regular first baseman suffered a season-ending knee injury in May. Manager Alex Cora has had to explore various options, including the recent acquisition of infielder Mike Lowe from the Washington Nationals. Lowe has impressed, filling the gap for the Red Sox as they fight for playoff contention.

Alonso, a two-time Home Run Derby champion, has had an outstanding season, with 28 home runs and 101 RBIs thus far, making his decision to re-enter free agency seem likely. The Red Sox’s necessity for a solid first baseman could push them to pursue Alonso vigorously.

As negotiations heat up, both the Red Sox and Alonso will have to navigate a busy free-agent market, assessing their options as the season reaches its conclusion.