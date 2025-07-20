Boston Red Sox Eye Trade for Closer as Jarren Duran’s Role Dims

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox have gained momentum in recent weeks, winning 10 consecutive games and inching closer to the top of their division standings. However, with the trade deadline approaching, the team may be looking to strengthen its bullpen, particularly through a potential trade involving outfielder Jarren Duran.

Currently, the Red Sox boast a bullpen ERA of 3.44, ranking fifth-best in Major League Baseball. Despite this strength, experts believe the team should not overlook the opportunity to add more depth. Aroldis Chapman, a standout All-Star this season with a 1.18 ERA and 17 saves, will become a free agent at season’s end, prompting speculation about Duran’s trade value.

Baseball insider Mike Axisa from CBS Sports recently suggested that the Red Sox could send Duran to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for three-time All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase. “I will not predict a one-for-one trade — but Clase for Duran will be the meat of it,” Axisa wrote. “The Red Sox get a late-inning dominator, and the Guardians receive 3½ years of a player who can fill a versatile role.”

Duran, who received MVP votes last season, has seen a slight decline this year, currently slashing .258/.318/.431. The addition of top prospect Roman Anthony has complicated Duran’s place in the lineup, as he now faces stiff competition for outfield spots. Duran, who is under club control through 2028, is the oldest of the current outfielders, which raises questions about his long-term role with the team.

While a trade could solidify the Red Sox’s bullpen, it may also reflect the team’s strategic decisions as they prepare for a push toward the postseason. Clase’s track record, with a 1.92 ERA and 153 saves since 2022, positions him as a transformative addition. Meanwhile, trading Duran may clear the way for Anthony and other young talents to flourish. However, any deal would require careful consideration, particularly given Duran’s potential and the team’s immediate prospects.

The looming trade deadline presents the Red Sox with multiple possibilities, as they continue to navigate their roster and prepare for the challenges ahead.