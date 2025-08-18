Boston Red Sox Make Roster Changes Ahead of Orioles Series

ST PETERSBURG, FL — The Boston Red Sox are making significant roster adjustments ahead of their two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, starting Monday at Fenway Park.

The team announced on Monday that they are close to finalizing a deal with former Washington Nationals first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who was designated for assignment last week. Lowe has struggled this season, batting just .216 with 16 home runs and 68 RBIs. However, his previous achievements include winning the Silver Slugger award in 2022 and a Gold Glove in 2023, indicating his potential contribution to the team.

Wilyer Abreu‘s calf injury has spurred these changes, leading the Red Sox to seek solutions at first base after Triston Casas‘ season-ending injury in May. Manager Alex Cora expressed hope that Lowe’s experience could help invigorate the lineup.

In addition to Lowe, the Red Sox will also promote infielder Nate Eaton from Triple-A Worcester to fill one of their roster spots. Eaton, a switch-hitter, has had modest success in the majors this season. His addition is considered timely, especially since Rob Refsnyder has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left oblique strain.

Ali Sanchez, who spent a brief period with the Red Sox, will also be designated for assignment to accommodate the new arrivals. Cora has noted that Sanchez will likely clear waivers and end up in Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox’s current roster construction requires that they adjust how they utilize players at first base. Abraham Toro‘s playing time might be impacted with Lowe’s arrival, but he is still expected to maintain a presence on the roster.

Lowe could potentially debut for the Red Sox on Monday night, providing much-needed depth and talent as the team aims for a playoff spot in the final stretch of the season.