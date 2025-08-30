Boston Red Sox Release Walker Buehler After Underwhelming Season

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox announced on Friday that they have released pitcher Walker Buehler, who had signed a $21 million contract as a free agent.

The timing of the move surprised many, but the performance metrics led to the decision. Through 112.1 innings pitched with the Red Sox, Buehler posted a record of 7-7, an earned run average of 5.45, and a Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) of 5.88. He averaged only 6.7 strikeouts and 4.4 walks per nine innings, numbers that became too costly for a team seeking playoff contention.

When Buehler was signed, he was considered a risky bet. The 31-year-old right-hander had missed the entire 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery and showed signs of inconsistency upon his return, with a 5.38 ERA over 16 starts. Nonetheless, his past as a dominant pitcher, a two-time All-Star, and a fourth-place Cy Young finisher in 2021 kept hope alive.

The Red Sox had guaranteed Buehler $21.5 million for this year, with a mutual option for $25 million in 2026. However, their patience wore thin quickly. Before his release, manager Alex Cora had moved him to the bullpen, a role Buehler had not regularly occupied since his rookie campaign in 2017. He expressed discomfort with the transition, stating, “A situation that I have tried to avoid my whole life,” but acknowledged it was “definitely understandable” given his recent struggles.

His debut as a reliever did not help his cause, as he allowed two earned runs in just one inning during a 7-2 loss to the New York Yankees. For a team that is 2.5 games above the playoff wildcard, management was unwilling to wait for a potential bounce-back that might not come.

The future for Buehler remains uncertain. Some teams may exercise caution due to his physical condition and recent performance. Yet, his history as a top-tier starter still carries weight. Now, the major question is whether he can successfully transition to a full-time reliever or if he will aim to reclaim a spot in a starting rotation.