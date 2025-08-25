Boston Rob Challenged to Compete on Big Brother by Derrick Levasseur

LOS ANGELES, CA – Boston Rob Mariano, a five-time contestant on Survivor and winner of Survivor: Redemption Island, was challenged to join Big Brother by Derrick Levasseur, winner of Big Brother 16, during a live eviction episode on August 21.

Levasseur proposed a special season where players from Survivor and Big Brother would compete against each other. He expressed excitement about the concept to longtime Big Brother host, Julie Chen Moonves. “If [Boston Rob agrees], maybe I’ll come back. Big Brother vs. Survivor,” Levasseur said, which drew cheers from the studio audience.

The challenge caught the attention of Mariano, who reflected on the difficulties of joining the Big Brother cast. He joked about the advantages of Survivor, saying, “I think you got a shelter over your head, we’re eating.” However, he showed hesitation about spending all summer with the “lunatics” of the Big Brother house.

While many fans have expressed interest in seeing Mariano switch shows, the logistics present significant challenges. Big Brother requires players to stay inside the house for months, a commitment much longer than a typical Survivor season.

However, there remains hope for a crossover event. A shortened format such as Celebrity Big Brother, which lasts only three to four weeks, could entice Mariano to join the competition. CBS is rumored to be considering a Big Brother and Survivor crossover event, which could appeal to fans of both franchises.

This hypothetical season, featuring fan favorites from both shows, could attract significant viewership and boost ratings for CBS. As of now, no formal agreement has been made, leaving fans eagerly anticipating potential developments.