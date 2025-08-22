Boston Rob Reflects on Survivor’s Car Curse and His Journey

LOS ANGELES, CA — Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano, a five-time contestant on Survivor, recently shared insights about the show’s infamous car curse, which he believes he and his wife Amber Brkich broke during their time on Survivor: All Stars.

The duo, who captivated audiences during their season, won two vehicles in a challenge, but tradition indicates that any contestant who wins a car on Survivor has never gone on to win the show’s million-dollar prize. Mariano reflected on his experience, stating, “We broke the curse. Nobody wants to admit it, but we broke the curse back in Season 8.”

During a challenge on Day 34 of Survivor: All Stars, Mariano and Brkich faced off for a brand-new Chevrolet Colorado. After excelling through the challenge stages, Mariano won the truck and enjoyed an overnight getaway with Amber, where they watched “Lord of the Flies” at a drive-in theater.

Despite winning the vehicle, Mariano emphasized the challenges that lay ahead for contestants who find success in reward challenges. “One of us is going to win the show and we’re going to break the curse,” he recalled feeling confident after the final challenge. “It was broken in the last minute.”

The couple almost took home a third car, which would go to the season’s winner. Mariano said they were planning to give it to someone deserving but faced last-minute changes from CBS. “They were like, ‘Oh, we don’t want just the two of them to get all of it,’” he explained.

Two decades after their iconic season, Mariano and Brkich now celebrate a lasting relationship, raising four daughters together. Mariano transitioned to other reality television ventures, including The Amazing Race, but he fondly recalls the car challenge that came to define their Survivor legacy.

As fans await the next season of Survivor, Mariano continues to enjoy the success of his production company, Murlonio Productions, while reminiscing about a pivotal moment in reality television history.