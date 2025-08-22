Boston’s Rookie Roman Anthony Poised for Big Moment at Yankee Stadium

BOSTON, Mass. — Roman Anthony, the promising outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, is set to play his first series at Yankee Stadium starting Thursday night, after an impressive start to his Major League Baseball career.

After being promoted to the big leagues on June 9, 2025, Anthony, who turned 21 just weeks prior, has quickly made a name for himself. The Red Sox were 32-35 when they called him up, but have since improved to 36-24, highlighting Anthony’s immediate impact on the team.

During the Red Sox’s exhibition series in Monterrey, Mexico, to kick off the season, Anthony impressed coaches and fans alike. He recorded a combined 2-for-8 at the plate with a triple and two walks. Red Sox manager Alex Cora recalled Anthony’s confident farewell: “I’ll see you soon.” However, it took until June for Anthony to return to the majors.

Since his debut, Anthony has hit .283 with a .402 on-base percentage and .837 OPS. Cora noted that he reminds him of a young Juan Soto due to his strong plate discipline and tendency to take advantageous at-bats without chasing pitches.

Anthony’s recent eight-year, $130 million contract extension is a testament to the team’s faith in his potential. “The distraction of free agency was something we wanted to avoid,” said Mark Rodgers, Anthony’s agent. “He’s focused on his performance.”

Despite being early in his career, Anthony has established himself as a key player for the Red Sox. He currently ranks high in several categories despite not yet qualifying due to limited plate appearances. His average exit velocity is among the league’s best, and he’s hitting .354 with runners in scoring position.

As Anthony prepares for the intense atmosphere of Yankee Stadium, he remains grounded. “I’m just trying to win ballgames and help my team make the playoffs,” he said. Facing future Hall of Famers doesn’t faze him, as he understands the commitment required at this level of competition.

With his maturity and calm demeanor, Anthony is a player to watch as the Red Sox aim to secure their postseason spot. His journey from a minor-league prospect to a major-league centerpiece has been swift, and fans are eager to see how he performs against the rival Yankees.