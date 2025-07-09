Boston’s Third Consecutive Heat Wave Ends with Cool Relief

BOSTON, Mass. — Boston experienced its third consecutive day of temperatures reaching 90 degrees or higher on Tuesday, signaling the second heat wave of the summer. The region typically sees two heat waves each summer, but with temperatures consistently above average in June and July, more are expected before the season concludes.

While the heat continued, afternoon thunderstorms provided some much-needed rainfall to the area’s southern regions. Despite the warm conditions, a shift is expected on Wednesday as clouds will dominate the skies, allowing for a brief respite from the heat.

The National Weather Service forecasts highs in the mid-70s for Greater Boston and slightly warmer temperatures towards the coast. A stalled front south of the region may trigger scattered showers primarily in the afternoon, particularly south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

“It’s going to be cooler and more comfortable,” a meteorologist noted. “While most of the area will stay dry, those clouds might generate some sporadic showers throughout the day.”

Daytime heating could cause some moisture to rise in the atmosphere, leading to brief showers, especially south of the Pike. The north and south shores will experience a slight cool breeze, resulting in temperatures that might not reach the mid-70s.

As the week progresses, dew points are expected to remain elevated in the upper 60s, maintaining a humid feel to the air.

Looking ahead, forecasters are optimistic for a pleasant weekend, thanks to a pocket of high pressure that may bring drier conditions to Boston and the surrounding areas. However, there remains a slight chance of rain in western New England on Sunday.

Forecasts for various regions show that Greater Boston will enjoy cooler temperatures with some light rain possible, while southeastern Massachusetts will also cool down under mainly cloudy skies. In contrast, Central and Western Massachusetts could see some sunshine with highs reaching the low 80s.

As for the Cape and Islands, mostly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures in the low to mid-70s and light breezes, while New Hampshire and Vermont will experience partly sunny conditions, with possibilities for isolated afternoon showers.