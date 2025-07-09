News
Boston’s Third Consecutive Heat Wave Ends with Cool Relief
BOSTON, Mass. — Boston experienced its third consecutive day of temperatures reaching 90 degrees or higher on Tuesday, signaling the second heat wave of the summer. The region typically sees two heat waves each summer, but with temperatures consistently above average in June and July, more are expected before the season concludes.
While the heat continued, afternoon thunderstorms provided some much-needed rainfall to the area’s southern regions. Despite the warm conditions, a shift is expected on Wednesday as clouds will dominate the skies, allowing for a brief respite from the heat.
The National Weather Service forecasts highs in the mid-70s for Greater Boston and slightly warmer temperatures towards the coast. A stalled front south of the region may trigger scattered showers primarily in the afternoon, particularly south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.
“It’s going to be cooler and more comfortable,” a meteorologist noted. “While most of the area will stay dry, those clouds might generate some sporadic showers throughout the day.”
Daytime heating could cause some moisture to rise in the atmosphere, leading to brief showers, especially south of the Pike. The north and south shores will experience a slight cool breeze, resulting in temperatures that might not reach the mid-70s.
As the week progresses, dew points are expected to remain elevated in the upper 60s, maintaining a humid feel to the air.
Looking ahead, forecasters are optimistic for a pleasant weekend, thanks to a pocket of high pressure that may bring drier conditions to Boston and the surrounding areas. However, there remains a slight chance of rain in western New England on Sunday.
Forecasts for various regions show that Greater Boston will enjoy cooler temperatures with some light rain possible, while southeastern Massachusetts will also cool down under mainly cloudy skies. In contrast, Central and Western Massachusetts could see some sunshine with highs reaching the low 80s.
As for the Cape and Islands, mostly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures in the low to mid-70s and light breezes, while New Hampshire and Vermont will experience partly sunny conditions, with possibilities for isolated afternoon showers.
Recent Posts
- Trump Announces New Tariffs as Deadline Approaches for Trade Deals
- Iga Świątek Faces Ludmiła Samsonova in Wimbledon Quarterfinal Today
- Ben Shelton Faces Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon Quarterfinals Showdown
- Pogacar Wins 100th Career Race in Thrilling Finish in Rouen
- Tadej Pogacar Wins Stage 4, Claims 100th Career Victory
- Red Bull Family Leads Thailand’s Wealth Surge in 2025
- Tariff Deadline Looms as Trump Takes Hard Stance on Trade Deals
- Slate Electric Truck Attracts Interest at Ferndale Gathering
- NYT Connections Game Hints and Answers for July 8, 2025
- Teen Describes Terrifying Bus Crash with Crane in Queens
- Verona Pharma Shares Receive Positive Analyst Ratings and Predictions
- Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Lithium Battery Fire
- Boston’s Third Consecutive Heat Wave Ends with Cool Relief
- Genesis Scottish Open Kicks Off with Top Golfers in North Berwick
- Severe Storm Strikes Southern New England, Mayor Addresses Recovery Efforts
- Evangelicals Silent as PEPFAR Faces Potential Shutdown Under Trump
- Christina Haack Celebrates 42nd Birthday with Champagne and New Relationship
- Russia Launches Massive Drone and Missile Attack on Ukraine
- Cooler Weather and Thunderstorms Expected in Metro Detroit
- Breakup Drama Reignites Between Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry