Boston University Engineers Help Provide Clean Water in Kenya

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Students from Boston University’s chapter of Engineers Without Borders are making strides to improve access to clean water for students at Ogiek Kwaanza Secondary School in Tinet, Kenya. This effort is particularly important as students currently walk up to eight kilometers during the dry season to fetch water, which disrupts their education.

The initiative, led by four students — Clara Armon, Chaney Finkeldei, Urvi Chakravarthy, and Omar Elhussini — aims to build a borehole well at the school. Finkeldei, president of the chapter, explained that this source will provide a permanent clean water supply from deep underground, where rainwater is naturally filtered over time.

The team’s efforts stem from a story shared seven years ago by an Ogiek man named Franklyn, who sought help for his community. Chakravarthy, the international lead of the group, noted that the Ogiek people have a long history of being displaced by industrial agriculture and struggled to access clean water after regaining their rights to the Mau Forest in 2013.

The project began two years ago with an assessment phase where team members surveyed the community’s water access issues. After completing the borehole well, plans are in place for a pump and filtration system to be added next year, enhancing the project’s impact.

Elhussini shared that funding remains a significant challenge. The chapter relies on fundraising events, such as bake sales and design-a-thons, to support its projects. He emphasized the need for larger donations and partnerships with organizations to sustain their initiatives.

Future plans include returning to monitor the well’s functionality and facilitate community ownership. Armon expressed optimism that these efforts will greatly improve student lives, particularly for girls who face heightened risks when fetching water from distant sources. She hopes the new in-school housing will further support these students and their educational pursuits.

To enhance educational opportunities, the team also donated computers to the school. Elhussini reflected on how inspiring it is to see students in both the U.S. and Kenya share a passion for change, despite differences in resources.

The commitment of the Engineers Without Borders team symbolizes hope and a dedication to fostering better lives for students at Ogiek Kwaanza Secondary School.