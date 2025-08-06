Botafogo Faces Red Bull Bragantino in Copa do Brasil Match

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Botafogo is set to take on Red Bull Bragantino tonight at 7 p.m. in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil Round of 16 at Estádio Cícero de Souza Marques. Coach Davide Ancelotti has made several changes to the lineup ahead of the critical match.

Léo Linck will replace John, who is in negotiations with West Ham, while Newton steps in for Allan. All three attackers have also been switched out, with Santi Rodríguez, Nathan Fernandes, and Joaquín Correa starting the game. In defense, David Ricardo takes the place of the injured Kaio Pantaleão.

The starting lineup for Botafogo will be Léo Linck; Vitinho, David Ricardo, Alexander Barboza, and Alex Telles; Newton, Marlon Freitas, and Savarino; Nathan Fernandes, Joaquín Correa, and Santi Rodríguez. On the bench, Raul, Mateo Ponte, Marçal, Allan, Danilo, Huguinho, Artur, Álvaro Montoro, Matheus Martins, Jeffinho, Arthur Cabral, and Mastriani will be available.

Botafogo heads into the game with a 2-0 advantage after winning the first leg at Estádio Nilton Santos last week. This means they can advance with a loss by up to one goal, aiming for a place in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.

Red Bull Bragantino has also made some changes under coach Fernando Seabra, fielding Cleiton; Nathan Mendes, Pedro Henrique, Gustavo Marques, and Cauê; Fabinho, Praxedes, Gustavo Neves, and Jhon Jhon; alongside Nacho Laquintana and Eduardo Sasha.