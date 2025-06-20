Botafogo and PSG Prepare for Club World Cup Clash

Pasadena, California, June 19, 2025 – Botafogo and Paris Saint-Germain will face off today at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena as part of the Group Stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

This match brings together the reigning champions of South America and Europe, with both teams eager to secure a win. Botafogo, having won the Copa Libertadores in 2024, is looking to showcase its talents on a global stage.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game for Botafogo as well. We can expect a lot of commitment and fighting from us,” said Botafogo defender Alex Telles. “Every player deserves it and has to be in a game like this, in the World Cup, against top teams.”

Midfielder Allan echoed Telles’ sentiments, noting that despite PSG being considered favorites, Botafogo is ready to perform. “I think they can be one of the favorites for the title, but we also know our quality,” he stated.

Coach Renato Paiva emphasized the unpredictability of the match. “There is still little to say. I think the football graveyard is full of favorites,” he remarked, emphasizing that every game is approached with equal preparation. “We prepare the games always in the same way,” he added.

On the other hand, PSG’s coach Luis Enrique expressed excitement about facing a strong Brazilian side. “Winners of the Libertadores in 2024, we’ll surely be facing challenges and difficult playing conditions,” he said.

Enrique also addressed comments regarding comparisons between South American and European players, clarifying his stance. “It’s not because we’re better. We have all the players who stand out in South America; that’s why we said it,” he explained.

Both teams are anticipating a thrilling match as they aim to make their mark in the prestigious tournament. The kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 PM local time.