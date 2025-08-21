Sports
Botafogo Set for Libertadores Showdown Against LDU in Quito
QUITO, Ecuador — Botafogo, managed by Davide Ancelotti, has finalized its lineup for the return match against LDU on Thursday, August 21, at 7 PM local time. This match marks the round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores, taking place at Estadio Casa Blanca.
Ancelotti has chosen a strategy featuring three defensive midfielders, including the addition of Allan to the starting lineup. Notably, the team will play without a traditional forward, opting for Matheus Martins to make his debut while Arthur Cabral starts on the bench.
The Botafogo side will take the field with John as goalkeeper, supported by defenders Vitinho, Alexander Barboza, Marçal, and Alex Telles. The midfield will comprise Allan, Marlon Freitas, and Danilo. The attacking front features Artur, Matheus Martins, and Savarino.
On the bench for this crucial matchup are Neto, Mateo Ponte, David Ricardo, Newton, Kauan Lindes, Álvaro Montoro, Santi Rodríguez, Nathan Fernandes, Jeffinho, Joaquín Correa, Mastriani, and Arthur Cabral.
Botafogo holds an advantage heading into the match, as they need only a draw to advance further in the tournament.
Meanwhile, LDU is also prepared, with coach Tiago Nunes naming Valle in goal and a defense featuring José Quintero, Adé, Richard Mina, and Leonel Quiñónez. The midfield includes Gruezo, Villamil, Cornejo, and Bryan Ramírez, while Alzugaray and Jeison Medina will lead the attack for LDU.
Recent Posts
- Big Brother Season 27 Episode 20 Airs August 20 on CBS
- Low Flood Risk for Houston Amid Scattered Showers
- Nicole Kidman Shows Natural Curls in Casual Airport Appearance
- Alcaraz Wins Cincinnati Open as Sinner Retires Amid Illness
- Aikman Addresses Past Dispute with Switzer in Recent Documentary
- Russell Wilson’s Stepson Future Grows Up Alongside Giants Star
- Boston Rob Reflects on Survivor’s Car Curse and His Journey
- Kelly Clarkson Launches New Primetime Series ‘Songs & Stories’
- Law Roach Brings Sass Back to ‘Project Runway’ Season 21
- Nick Jonas Reveals Unusual Bedroom Rules on TikTok
- Steelers Coach Confirms Yahya Black Will Play Nose Tackle
- João Fonseca Set for US Open Debut Against Miomir Kecmanovic
- Confident Quarterbacks Prepare for NFL Season in Competitive AFC East
- Ten Years After Her US Open Win, Pennetta Returns to the Court
- Steelers Target Colts’ Richardson Amid Quarterback Shakeup
- Lynx to Face Dream in High-Stakes WNBA Showdown
- Giants Coach Confirms Russell Wilson as Starting QB Amid Rising Contender
- Orioles Promote Dylan Beavers to Major League Team
- LGBTQ+ Youth Lose Dedicated Mental Health Support with 988 Lifeline Changes
- Jason Ritter’s Surprise Cameo in Dad’s Sitcom Remembered by Co-Star