Botafogo Set for Libertadores Showdown Against LDU in Quito

QUITO, Ecuador — Botafogo, managed by Davide Ancelotti, has finalized its lineup for the return match against LDU on Thursday, August 21, at 7 PM local time. This match marks the round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores, taking place at Estadio Casa Blanca.

Ancelotti has chosen a strategy featuring three defensive midfielders, including the addition of Allan to the starting lineup. Notably, the team will play without a traditional forward, opting for Matheus Martins to make his debut while Arthur Cabral starts on the bench.

The Botafogo side will take the field with John as goalkeeper, supported by defenders Vitinho, Alexander Barboza, Marçal, and Alex Telles. The midfield will comprise Allan, Marlon Freitas, and Danilo. The attacking front features Artur, Matheus Martins, and Savarino.

On the bench for this crucial matchup are Neto, Mateo Ponte, David Ricardo, Newton, Kauan Lindes, Álvaro Montoro, Santi Rodríguez, Nathan Fernandes, Jeffinho, Joaquín Correa, Mastriani, and Arthur Cabral.

Botafogo holds an advantage heading into the match, as they need only a draw to advance further in the tournament.

Meanwhile, LDU is also prepared, with coach Tiago Nunes naming Valle in goal and a defense featuring José Quintero, Adé, Richard Mina, and Leonel Quiñónez. The midfield includes Gruezo, Villamil, Cornejo, and Bryan Ramírez, while Alzugaray and Jeison Medina will lead the attack for LDU.