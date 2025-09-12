Botafogo and Vasco Clash in Copa do Brasil Quarterfinal Showdown

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Botafogo and Vasco da Gama are set to face off this Thursday, September 11, at 9:30 PM (Brasília time) in a highly anticipated return match of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals. The match will take place at the Estádio Nilton Santos, with tickets sold out and major coverage from TV Globo, SporTV, Premiere, and ge TV.

The teams drew 1-1 in the first leg, held two weeks ago in São Januário, where Arthur Cabral scored for Botafogo and Jair responded for Vasco. Tonight’s outcome can lead to a direct win for either team, while another tie will push the match into a penalty shootout. The winner of this match will progress to the semifinals to compete against Fluminense, who eliminated Bahia earlier this week.

For Botafogo, the Copa do Brasil represents their best chance for a title this year. Currently, they are positioned well in the league but are trailing far behind leading teams. Coach Davide Ancelotti emphasized the importance of this match, dubbing it the most critical game of the season so far. Botafogo plays at home and aims to leverage the support of their fans, having recently secured a decisive 4-1 victory over Bragantino.

On the other side, Vasco da Gama also views the Copa do Brasil as their sole hope for a trophy this season. The team reached the semifinals in the previous year but has struggled this season, currently sitting in 15th place in the league after a disappointing exit from the Copa Sul-Americana. Coach Fernando Diniz‘s squad is looking to redeem the season with a strong showing in this match. However, they will be dealing with significant roster challenges, including the absence of key midfielder Jair due to a severe knee injury.

In terms of lineups, Botafogo is likely to feature Neto; Mateo Ponte, Kaio Pantaleão, Barboza, and Alex Telles; Danilo and Marlon Freitas; Santi Rodríguez, Savarino, and Montoro; Arthur Cabral. Meanwhile, Vasco is expected to field Léo Jardim; Paulo Henrique, Hugo Moura, Lucas Freitas, and Lucas Piton; Barros, Tchê Tchê, and Coutinho; Nuno Moreira, Rayan, and Vegetti.

The match not only holds potential for claiming a semifinal position but also offers a financial incentive of over R$ 9,922,500 to the winning team, provided by CBF. With high stakes in play, both teams are ready to put on a thrilling performance for their fans.