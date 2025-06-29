Sports
Boto Reflects on First Six Months with Flamengo Amid Success
Orlando, USA — José Boto, the newly appointed director of football for Flamengo, has reflected on his challenging yet rewarding first six months with the club. In an interview, Boto shared insights about the intensity of Brazilian football, the pressures of leadership, and the adjustments he has had to make.
Since taking on the role, Boto has overseen Flamengo’s impressive performance, including two titles and the current lead in the Brasileirão. He remarked, “Only a positive balance can come from winning all the trophies available and being a leader in the league,” indicating a strong start to his tenure.
A native of Portugal, Boto admitted that adapting to behaviors and cultures in Brazilian football has been a challenge. He mentioned that the daily pressure of the role is significant, stating that every day presents new challenges. “My main concern is ensuring players have everything they need to perform at their best,” he said.
Boto’s experience has not been without difficulties. He highlighted that players’ meal preferences took him by surprise due to cultural differences, but he understands the importance of respecting local customs. “There are things that, no matter how cultural, must be handled differently,” he remarked, reflecting on the learning curve he faced.
On issues like contract negotiations, Boto clarified that recent reductions in buyout clauses for players like Gerson and Pulgar were strategic decisions to avoid constant transfer negotiations. “We want clear communication; if someone wants a player, they need to meet the minimum value without a negotiation extravaganza,” he explained.
While discussing transfer dynamics, Boto emphasized that the current market has changed. “Clubs no longer pay upfront; it’s a dynamic that has evolved,” he noted.
Looking ahead, Boto expressed excitement about Flamengo’s upcoming matches, particularly in the Club World Cup, saying, “We are looking forward to testing ourselves against the best teams in Europe.” He feels confident in his squad and is eager to continue building on their success.
“This intensity and commitment to excellence are what make Flamengo a special club,” Boto concluded, reflecting on the vibrant culture and dedication that encompasses Brazilian football.
