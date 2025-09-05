Sports
Bouchra Karboubi Named Referee for Côte d’Ivoire vs. Burundi Match
ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire — Moroccan referee Bouchra Karboubi has been appointed to officiate the upcoming match between Côte d’Ivoire and Burundi. The game is part of Matchday 7 in Group F of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The match will take place on Friday, September 5, at 7 p.m. GMT at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium. Karboubi, 37, brings experience to the matchup, having overseen 39 matches at the top level, including significant international fixtures.
Throughout her career, Karboubi has issued 151 yellow cards, 4 red cards, and awarded 9 penalties. This includes her recent role during the group stage match between Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria.
To assist her, Arbertoune Abdessamad and Bouchtaoui Zakaria will serve as assistant referees, while Temsamani Hicham will act as the fourth official. The officials aim to ensure a fair and uninterrupted match as two teams vie for crucial points in their World Cup qualifying campaign.
