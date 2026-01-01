Boulder Causes Injuries in Highway 18 Crash Near Big Bear Lake

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — Five people, including two children, were injured in a two-car crash on Friday evening after a large boulder fell onto Highway 18. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. near mile marker 44, just west of Big Bear Lake.

According to firefighters, the boulder “cleaved from the mountainside and rolled onto the road,” triggering the collision. Four of the five injured individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment, but officials reported that all injuries were minor.

CalTrans crews worked to move the boulder, and the highway was reopened a few hours later. The Big Bear Lake and Arrowbear Lake fire departments assisted in the operation, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

This crash is one of several weather-related incidents in Southern California, as a powerful winter storm moved out of the area on Friday. Weather conditions have been a constant concern, with recent storms loosening rocks and debris on the roads.

Firefighters noted that this specific section of Highway 18 can be hazardous, particularly in winter conditions. The mountainous terrain and darkness likely contributed to the difficulties faced by drivers and first responders during the incident.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities reported, and the injuries have been described as minor. Authorities continue to emphasize the importance of caution while driving in mountainous regions during winter.