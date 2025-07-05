Boulder Goes All Out for After Parties and Celebrations This Independence Day

Boulder, Colorado — After the Phish concert at Folsom Field, several venues in Boulder are hosting after parties. Notably, producer Daniel Kadawatha will perform with his project, Arc De Soleil, at 11:30 p.m. Friday at the Boulder Theater, located at 2032 14th St. Tickets for this show are priced at $38.

Meanwhile, local favorites Halden Wofford and the Hi*Beams, along with Bonnie and Taylor Sims and Patchwork Jack, will headline the annual Fourth of July Twang Fest and Barbecue. This event is set to take place from noon to 5 p.m. Friday at the Gold Hill Inn Beer Garden, 401 Main St., Gold Hill. Ticket prices range from $30 to $50.

For those interested in celebrating Independence Day with music, the Boulder Symphony will deliver a performance of patriotic songs outdoors at the bandshell in Boulder’s Central Park. This concert, presented by Arts in the Park, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at 1212 Canyon Blvd. Tickets are priced between $7.50 and $15.

If you’re looking for a different kind of entertainment, “Saw The Musical,” a live parody of the horror film “Saw,” will be touring in Boulder. The production runs from Saturday through July 27 at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St. Ticket prices for this event range from $45 to $152.

Additionally, the Nablus Sister City Project and Showing Up for Racial Justice will present the Oscar-winning documentary “No Other Land” about the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land in the West Bank. This screening takes place Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Boedecker at the Dairy Arts Center, with tickets priced at $12.

At 78 years old, singer and poet Bruce Cockburn continues to create music and perform. He will have a concert at the Chautauqua Auditorium, 100 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets for this event are priced between $55 and $68.

Zimbabwean multi-instrumentalist and singer Blessing Chimanga will also perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Longmont Museum as part of the Summer Concert Series. This concert, which features Afro-Jazz sounds, is free to the public.

Families can enjoy the Colorado Music Festival’s “Family Concert: Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Missing Maestro.” This interactive performance invites kids to help solve the mystery of the missing conductor at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Chautauqua Auditorium, and it’s free for attendees.

To round out the festivities, the Kids Film Series will screen “E.T.” at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Longmont Museum, with tickets priced between $3 and $5.