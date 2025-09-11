News
Boulder Schools on Lockdown Amid Report of Armed Man
Boulder, Colorado — Fairview High School and Southern Hills Middle School are currently under lockdown following a report of a man with a gun in the vicinity. The lockdown began at 10:49 a.m. on September 11, 2025, based on advice from the Boulder Police Department.
Boulder police spokesperson Dionne Waugh confirmed that officers are investigating the report, although no officers have yet seen the man in question. As of 11:27 a.m., there has been no confirmation of a suspect or the original report’s validity.
A shelter-in-place order has been issued for a half-mile radius around Fairview High School, with police deploying drones to assist in the investigation. Summit Middle School has also been placed in a ‘secure’ status, meaning students are instructed to remain indoors while classroom activities can continue.
Authorities have closed Greenbriar Boulevard and Broadway from Greenbriar to Gillespie Drive and are advising the public to avoid the area. The Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) has requested that families refrain from approaching the schools while the situation is handled.
This incident follows closely on the heels of a shooting at Evergreen High School that left two students injured and the alleged shooter deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The situation is still unfolding, and officials will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
Recent Posts
- Trump Appeals to Supreme Court Over Foreign Aid Funding Dispute
- Community Celebrates Life of Rosie Marie Burkett in Pearland, Texas
- Astros Beat Blue Jays 3-2 After Dramatic Ninth-Inning Homer
- Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Celebrate Love and Marriage
- Family Demands Justice After Police Shooting of Stockton Teen
- Warner Bros. Discovery Sues Sling TV Over New Package Offerings
- Reality Winner Shares Story in Memoir, Reflects on Leaks and Prison Life
- Boulder Schools on Lockdown Amid Report of Armed Man
- Freddie Mac Reports Significant Drop in Mortgage Rates
- Real Madrid Women Face Critical Match Against Eintracht Frankfurt
- Texas Officer Saves Choking Toddler with Quick Action
- Carolina Panthers Fire Employee Over Insensitive Social Media Post
- Venezuelan Actor Eduardo Serrano Passes Away at 82
- Southern University on Lockdown Amid Potential Threat
- Photographer Sneaks Into Fashion Shows With Charm and Creativity
- Sean Avery’s Romance Novel ‘Summer Skate’ Hits Shelves
- OpenAI Signs $300 Billion Computing Deal with Oracle for Future Growth
- Pumas Eye Loan for Anthony Martial, Player Hesitant on Salary Cut
- Kavanaugh’s Comments on ICE Patrols Spark Civil Rights Backlash
- Coetzee Thrives in Hong Kong Following Career Setbacks