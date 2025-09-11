Boulder Schools on Lockdown Amid Report of Armed Man

Boulder, Colorado — Fairview High School and Southern Hills Middle School are currently under lockdown following a report of a man with a gun in the vicinity. The lockdown began at 10:49 a.m. on September 11, 2025, based on advice from the Boulder Police Department.

Boulder police spokesperson Dionne Waugh confirmed that officers are investigating the report, although no officers have yet seen the man in question. As of 11:27 a.m., there has been no confirmation of a suspect or the original report’s validity.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for a half-mile radius around Fairview High School, with police deploying drones to assist in the investigation. Summit Middle School has also been placed in a ‘secure’ status, meaning students are instructed to remain indoors while classroom activities can continue.

Authorities have closed Greenbriar Boulevard and Broadway from Greenbriar to Gillespie Drive and are advising the public to avoid the area. The Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) has requested that families refrain from approaching the schools while the situation is handled.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a shooting at Evergreen High School that left two students injured and the alleged shooter deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The situation is still unfolding, and officials will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.