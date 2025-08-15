Bournemouth Close to Signing Ben Doak from Liverpool for £25 Million

Bournemouth, England – Bournemouth is nearing a deal to sign Liverpool forward Ben Doak for £25 million. The 19-year-old Scotland international is expected to bring Liverpool a significant profit after the club acquired him from Celtic for £600,000 in training compensation back in 2022.

Doak has garnered attention from various Premier League teams, but his future at Liverpool became uncertain after injuries and the strong performances of players like Mohamed Salah. Last season, Doak was on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship. However, a thigh injury limited his contributions, and he did not play after late January.

As Bournemouth’s new signing, Doak will reunite with Scotland teammate Ryan Christie at a club that finished ninth in the Premier League last season. Bournemouth’s manager Andoni Iraola has prioritized strengthening the attacking positions following the agreement to sell winger Dango Ouattara to Brentford for a reported £42.5 million.

Doak’s transfer comes shortly after Bournemouth signed French center-back Bafode Diakité from Lille for £34.5 million. His potential move brings changes to the squad, with Luis Sinisterra likely heading out on loan to Cruzeiro.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that negotiations between Bournemouth and Liverpool are at an advanced stage. The move signifies a strategic shift for both clubs as they navigate the busy transfer window.

Doak’s prospects at Liverpool appeared dim, especially after the departure of manager Jürgen Klopp. Now, he looks poised to make a fresh start with Bournemouth.

As the Premier League season opener approaches, Liverpool will face Bournemouth this Friday evening, further intensifying the drama surrounding this potential transfer.