News
Bournemouth’s Surprising Links to the Titanic Disaster
Bournemouth, England – Though not as famous as Southampton or Plymouth, Bournemouth has its own intriguing connections to the Titanic disaster of 1912.
The seaside resort was home to individuals who played roles in the ship’s tragic story. Reverend John Harper, a Baptist minister traveling with his daughter Annie Jessie Harper, was en route to preach in Chicago when the Titanic sank. While he did not survive, Annie was rescued in Lifeboat 11, marking a poignant connection to the town’s history. Before the voyage, Harper was a minister at the Richmond Hill Baptist Church in Bournemouth.
Another notable figure was Eleanor Shuman, a wealthy American socialite. Traveling first class, she had a residence in Bournemouth and spent much time there. Rescued in Lifeboat 4, her survival brought the tragedy intimately close to Bournemouth’s affluent residents.
Bournemouth’s links to the Titanic extend to its crew as well. Frederick William Blennerhasset, a ship steward who survived, eventually settled in the town. His accounts of the disaster offered chilling insights to the local community about the chaos of that night. Similarly, Frank Alfred Godwin, a trimmer on the Titanic, also found a home in Bournemouth after the sinking.
The repercussions of the disaster fully resonated across the UK, including in Bournemouth, as locals raised funds for the victims’ families in the aftermath. Local newspapers published appeals for donations and shared stories about the Titanic, fostering a collective spirit of sympathy and support.
Even today, reminders of these connections exist in Bournemouth, which, while quieter than the shipyards of Southampton, offers a unique perspective on how the Titanic’s sinking impacted lives far from the ocean.
