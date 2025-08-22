Bouzkova Favored Against Haddad Maia in WTA Monterrey Clash

MONTERREY, Mexico — Marie Bouzkova will face Beatriz Haddad Maia in the round of 16 at the WTA Monterrey tournament on Wednesday. This matchup comes as both players look to advance deeper in the competition.

According to data from Dimers, Bouzkova is projected as the likely winner, with a 64% chance of victory against Haddad Maia, who sits at 36%. “We have simulated the outcome of Wednesday’s match 10,000 times,” said Greg Butyn, a data analyst at Dimers. “Based on our model, Bouzkova has a strong probability of winning the first set as well, pegged at 61%.”

The latest betting odds show Bouzkova favored, with a moneyline of -189 compared to Haddad Maia at +150. The odds reflect Bouzkova’s recent form, as she holds an impressive 8-2 record in her last ten matches. In contrast, Haddad Maia struggles with a mere four wins in the same timeframe and currently finds herself on a three-match losing streak.

Adding to Bouzkova’s confidence is her recent title at the Livesport Prague Open, marking her first tournament victory of 2025. Conversely, Haddad Maia has endured challenges on hard courts, boasting a disappointing 2-11 record on the surface this year.

This showdown is set to kick off at 7:10 PM ET, highlighting the interest around the potential implications for both players as they look to secure a place in the quarterfinals.