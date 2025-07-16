Bowen Byram Re-signs with Sabres Amid Trade Rumors

Buffalo, NY — The NHL free agency period is in full swing, with teams looking to bolster their rosters for the upcoming 2025-26 season. On July 14, restricted free agent Bowen Byram re-signed with the Buffalo Sabres on a two-year deal reported to be worth $6.25 million per season. The 24-year-old defenseman has dealt with ups and downs in his career but remains a promising prospect as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Despite trade rumors swirling around Byram throughout the summer, he is set to remain in Buffalo for at least the next two seasons. In 100 games with the Sabres, Byram has tallied 10 goals and 37 assists. General manager Kevyn Adams will be counting on Byram to improve his five-on-five impacts as he develops further in the league.

In related moves during the free-agency frenzy, former Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers signed a seven-year, $51 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, aiming to strengthen the team’s roster. Ehlers had a successful run with the Jets, accumulating 49 goals and 75 assists over the past two seasons.

Over in Las Vegas, the Golden Knights made headlines by trading for star forward Mitch Marner from the Toronto Maple Leafs in a sign-and-trade deal. Marner is set to earn $96 million over eight years, significantly enhancing Vegas’ top line.

Amid these high-profile transactions, the Florida Panthers have secured key players such as Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand to new contracts, highlighting the team’s determination to maintain its competitive edge after back-to-back Stanley Cup victories.

As the free agency continues, countless players are still in pursuit of new contracts, making for an exciting offseason in the NHL.