Bowen Surprised to Reprise Role in Happy Gilmore 2 After 30 Years

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress Julie Bowen expressed her surprise at being invited back to reprise her role as Virginia Venit in the upcoming sequel, “Happy Gilmore 2,” set to release on July 25, 2025. The film, which follows the 1996 original, takes place 30 years later, featuring original cast members including Adam Sandler.

Bowen, who played Virginia, the romantic interest of Sandler’s character, welcomed the opportunity but initially expected to be replaced by a younger actress. “I didn’t think they’d bring me back at all,” Bowen said during an interview on the podcast “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” She added, “I mean, who am I supposed to be? He’s got to have a younger woman in this one.”

Sandler reassured Bowen that her character is still essential to the story. “Adam’s like, ‘Stop saying that. You’re the heart of the movie,’” she explained. However, Bowen acknowledged that her role has less screentime compared to the first film.

Bowen also recalled her initial audition for the original film. “They were visibly relieved,” she said. “I go, ‘What’s going on?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, some of these girls are just so aggressively sexy.’ And I was like, ‘That’s a bad thing?’”

In addition to Sandler and Bowen, the sequel will feature Christopher McDonald, Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, and Kid Cudi. It is directed by Kyle Newacheck, known for his previous collaborations with Sandler, including the 2019 film “Murder Mystery.” McDonald shared his excitement for the sequel, stating, “Fans demand it, dammit!” during an Audacy radio show earlier this year.

Overall, “Happy Gilmore 2” promises to be a continuation of the beloved original, with fans eagerly anticipating its release on Netflix this summer.