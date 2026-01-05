Bowen Yang Launches Two Guys, Five Rings for Winter Olympics

NEW YORK, NY — Bowen Yang is returning to the Olympic beat with a new season of his comedy podcast, Two Guys, Five Rings. This time, he will produce a 15-episode Winter Games edition as part of NBC’s Milan Cortina Creator Collective, in partnership with iHeart Media.

The announcement comes after Yang’s emotional sendoff from Saturday Night Live, where he was part of a comedic skit imagining him as a Delta Sky Club employee. His final episode featured a heartfelt musical rendition of “Please Come Home for Christmas” alongside the host and musical guest.

Yang, who joined SNL as a writer in 2018 and moved to the cast the next season, quickly became one of the breakout stars of the show. He received four Emmy nominations starting in 2021, balancing his time on SNL with high-profile film roles, becoming a familiar face in both sketch comedy and mainstream pop culture.

In recent years, NBC has increasingly engaged social creators in their programming. The return of Two Guys, Five Rings is part of a broader initiative that will focus on the 2026 Winter Games and provide behind-the-scenes access and personal stories from Milan and Cortina, reinforcing Yang’s ongoing relationship with NBC beyond his time at Studio 8H.