Bowie Man Charged with Murder of 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County police announced Friday that 35-year-old Hugo Hernandez-Mendez has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Dacara Thompson, who was reported missing last month.

Thompson, a graduate of St. Charles High School, disappeared on the night of August 22 after leaving her father’s home in Lanham. She had informed her father she was going to get gas for her car but did not return. Her car was found two days later, parked in front of a fire hydrant with her purse inside, but her phone and key fob were missing.

According to police, surveillance footage from August 23 shows Thompson entering a black SUV after speaking briefly with the driver. Authorities linked the vehicle to Hernandez-Mendez, leading them to a home on Kembridge Drive in Bowie, where they believe Thompson was killed in Hernandez-Mendez’s bedroom.

Police found evidence during a search of the house on September 4 that supported their investigation. Hernandez-Mendez was arrested on homicide charges after detectives developed probable cause. He is currently in custody and being held without bond, according to Prince George’s County Police Chief George Nader.

Hernandez-Mendez, who is reportedly in the U.S. illegally, had been previously arrested for driving under the influence in April but was released pending trial. An immigration detainer was issued for him following his arrest in connection with Thompson’s death.

Thompson was remembered by community leaders as a dedicated young woman who had committed her life to serving others. Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy described her as a “good, good young woman who wanted to do good for her community.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has yet to determine Thompson’s cause of death but is expected to classify it as a homicide. Aisha Braveboy emphasized the community’s support for Thompson’s family as they seek justice.

Authorities continue to seek information about whether Thompson and Hernandez-Mendez knew each other before the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.