Box Elder School District Approves Property Tax Hike for Education Funding

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — The Box Elder School District’s board approved a 37.2% property tax increase early Thursday morning to help fund district improvements, following the rejection of a $220 million bond proposal by residents in November 2024.

This tax hike will cost the average homeowner in the county an additional $343 per year, while business owners can expect to pay an extra $624 annually. The increased revenue will be dedicated to raising employee compensation by 2% and addressing building needs, including plans for a new elementary school in West Tremonton and expansions at Bear River and Box Elder high schools.

During the board’s Truth in Taxation presentation, district business administrator Neil Stevens explained that budget pressures stem from legislative unfunded mandates. “The Legislature loves to pass new laws… Sixty percent of our new requirements do not have funding attached to them,” said Stevens. “The state puts a requirement on us. We have to fund it somehow, and oftentimes, the answer is property taxes.”

Rep. Tom Peterson, R-Brigham City, responded to concerns during public comments, stating that the Legislature is increasing education funding. “In 2022, the allocation for Box Elder County was $96.8 million; in 2026, it will be $131 million. That’s an increase of almost 40% in five years,” Peterson said.

Opinions on the tax increase were split. Supporters criticized the Utah Legislature for shifting the burden of funding to local school boards. Former district student Joel Wilson said, “They’ve essentially deputized you to do their dirty work… This is not about fiscal conservatism; this is about political cowardice.” He emphasized the need for adequate state funding for public education.

Education staff voiced their support for the tax increase, recognizing its necessity for educators and students. Todd Barrow, principal at Discovery Elementary School, said, “As school employees… we would have to pay more to possibly get a raise at the same time. But something does need to be done.”

Some residents opposed the increase. Chad Kearl described the hearing as the board “just checking the box,” feeling that most members had made up their minds prior to community input. Steven Pocock, a Brigham City resident, argued that residents “cannot bear” the tax increase.

Board member Karen Cronin cast the lone dissenting vote against the tax increase. She urged her colleagues to seek public input before implementing such a significant change, saying, “Many of our neighbors are already stretched thin.”

After over five hours of public comment, the motion to raise taxes was approved in a 5-1 vote.