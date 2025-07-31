Box Office Surge for Animated Epic ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’

Mumbai, India – Ashwin Kumar‘s animated film ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ is gaining popularity at the box office, captivating audiences with its mythological storyline. Released last week, the film generated ₹16.02 crore in its first four days despite a slow start.

According to data from the Sacnilk website, the film earned ₹16.77 crore (India net) across all languages in its opening weekend. This reflects a growing interest in animated films rooted in Indian mythology, although its initial regional versions were less successful, starting with only ₹5 lakhs for Kannada, ₹2 lakhs for Tamil, and ₹3 lakhs for Malayalam.

‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ opened on Day 1 with a modest ₹1.75 crore, led by the Hindi version with ₹1.3 crore and the Telugu version contributing ₹35 lakhs. The film saw significant growth over the weekend, earning ₹4.6 crore on Saturday and an impressive ₹9.5 crore on Sunday.

However, Monday brought a decline, with earnings of only ₹17 lakhs. Despite this dip, the film’s total of ₹16.02 crore in four days indicates it has found footing at the box office, especially against competing films like Pawan Kalyan‘s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu.’

Fans are sharing their excitement on social media, praising the animation quality and storytelling. One reviewer noted, "(Rating: 4/5) ‘Maha Avatar Narasimha’ showed me the majesty of Narasimha. The animation team crafted detailed environments and character expressions.” Another remarked, "’#MahaAvatarNarasimha is not just a film – it’s a divine experience. A tribute to the fierce protector!"

As further earnings are anticipated in the coming days, ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ stands out in a genre still establishing its place in Indian cinema.