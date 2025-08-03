Box Office Update: Fantastic Four Opens Strong, Superman Crossing $300M

LOS ANGELES, CA — The first weekend of August sees a competitive box office landscape with Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” leading the pack. The film garnered $11.7 million on Friday, projecting a total of $40 million for the weekend and a running total of $198.4 million. However, this reflects a sharp decline of 66% from its earlier takings, making it a front-loaded success.

In comparison, DreamWorks Animation’s “The Bad Guys 2,” playing in 3,852 theaters, opened to $9.1 million on its first day. It is expected to conclude its debut weekend with an estimated three-day total of $22.8 million. This sequel marks the first continuation of a post-Covid project from DreamWorks Animation, which debuted back in 2022.

As for the comedy genre, Paramount’s “The Naked Gun” made a stronger than expected showing with $6.3 million on Friday, anticipating a three-day total of $16.5 million. The film received an A- CinemaScore and has found a receptive audience, particularly among 25-34 year-olds, which represented its largest demographic.

Warner Bros’ “Superman” has performed steadily during its fourth weekend, estimated to earn around $14 million and bringing its overall total to $316.3 million. Contrasting its performance with “Fantastic Four,” industry analysts speculate the family appeal of the superhero genre plays a vital role in audience turnout.

Meanwhile, “Jurassic World Rebirth” continues to bring in revenue with $8.4 million over the weekend, trailing behind its predecessor with a total of $317.3 million since its release. Neon’s “Together,” a romantic horror film, estimates between $10 million and $11 million for its first five days.

The demographic breakdown for all films indicates a diverse audience with a noticeable turnout of 41% Caucasian, 22% Latino and Hispanic, 18% Black, and 12% Asian American. The male-to-female attendance ratio is balanced evenly at 50/50.

As the competition unfolds, it’s clear that the next weekend featuring “Freakier Friday” and a horror double bill excites the industry, generating anticipation for the box office’s ongoing evolution.