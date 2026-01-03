News
Boxer Anthony Joshua Injured in Fatal Crash in Lagos
LAGOS, Nigeria – Boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a serious car accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on December 29, 2025. Preliminary reports indicate that Joshua, 36, was traveling in a black Lexus Jeep when the vehicle lost control and crashed into a parked commercial Sinotruck.
According to Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps, the Lexus was reportedly exceeding the speed limit at the time of the accident. Authorities stated that the vehicle’s driver attempted an overtaking maneuver, which led to the unfortunate crash.
Joshua was seen leaving a damaged vehicle and was evaluated at a nearby hospital, where he is now described as being in stable condition. His boxing promoter relayed the news, confirming that Joshua will remain under observation for further assessment.
Tragically, two members of Joshua’s team, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, lost their lives in the incident. Matchroom Boxing expressed its condolences and confirmed the fatalities in a public statement.
The identity of the driver remains undisclosed, and the investigation into the crash continues. The Federal Road Safety Corps emphasized that reckless driving behaviors like excessive speed and wrongful overtaking are major contributors to highway accidents in Nigeria.
Joshua, who is the son of British-Nigerian parents, has a strong connection to Nigeria, having attended a boarding school in Ikenne, located approximately 53 miles from the crash site. He recently returned to the boxing ring after a 15-month absence and is expected to face rival Tyson Fury in 2026.
Recent Posts
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shines for Miami Heat Amid Injury Concerns
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins
- Alex Whittingham Joins Michigan as Linebackers Coach
- Danny Ramirez Recast in The Last of Us Season 3 Due to Conflicts
- John Krasinski Returns as Jack Ryan in Upcoming Film Adaptation