Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. Arrested for Immigration Violations

LOS ANGELES, California — Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. was arrested Wednesday for overstaying his visa and providing false information on a green card application. The Department of Homeland Security announced that Chávez would be deported to Mexico, where he faces organized crime charges.

The arrest occurred just days after Chávez’s match against influencer Jake Paul in Anaheim, California. Officials confirmed that Chávez, 39, was taken into custody after riding a scooter outside his home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Chávez’s attorney, Michael Goldstein, expressed outrage over the allegations, calling them “outrageous” and claiming they contribute to fear in the community. “This brazen act appears to be designed to terrorize the community,” he stated.

Concerns over immigration arrests have increased across Southern California, leading to protests and the deployment of National Guard troops in some areas. Goldstein also mentioned he was unaware of Chávez’s current location or detention status but noted they were scheduled for court regarding previous gun possession charges.

Chávez’s family issued a supportive statement, proclaiming their confidence in his innocence and urging respect for due process. The boxer is known for battling addiction issues throughout his career, and he has faced legal troubles, including a 2012 drunken driving conviction and a pending case related to gun charges.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported that Chávez overstayed a tourist visa that he entered the U.S. with in August 2023. The DHS emphasized that Chávez submitted multiple fraudulent statements when applying for permanent residency based on his marriage to Frida Muñoz, a U.S. citizen.

Chávez was previously flagged as a public safety threat by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in December 2022, and an arrest warrant for his involvement in organized crime was issued in Mexico in March 2023. He is believed to have links with the Sinaloa Cartel, notorious for drug trafficking and violence.

In 2021, Chávez had only fought once before his recent matchup with Paul. Despite numerous challenges and criticisms regarding his dedication to boxing, he achieved significant successes, including winning the WBC middleweight title in 2011.

Chávez noted before his fight with Paul that the recent immigration arrests affected him and his trainers. “After everything that’s happened, I wouldn’t want to be deported,” he said.