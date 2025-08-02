Sports
Boxing Legend Rahman Ali Passes Away, Leaving Lasting Legacy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rahman Ali, the younger brother of boxing icon Muhammad Ali, passed away at 82, the Muhammad Ali Center confirmed Saturday. While often overshadowed by his brother’s immense fame, Rahman’s contributions to boxing and family remain significant.
Born Rudolph Arnett Clay, Rahman was deeply connected to Muhammad’s journey. The brothers began boxing together in their childhood, a bond that strengthened as Muhammad rose to fame after winning a gold medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics.
Rahman turned professional on the same night Muhammad won the heavyweight championship against Sonny Liston in 1964. His own boxing career spanned from 1964 to 1972, with a professional record of 14 wins, three losses, and one draw. Despite less recognition, he maintained a consistent presence in the sport, often serving as his brother’s sparring partner.
Reflecting on his career, Rahman once said, “I was a very good boxer myself, but I helped my brother, so I cut my career to help my brother and had one hell of a time.” His role went beyond that of a sibling, embodying the spirit of loyalty and dedication.
After Muhammad’s death in 2016, Rahman remained committed to preserving his brother’s legacy. He actively participated in events promoting the Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum and wrote two biographies about his brother, enriching the public’s understanding of the legendary fighter.
In her tribute on social media, Muhammad’s daughter, Rashida Ali, expressed her condolences, saying, “May Allah ease our heart and grant Uncle Rahman the highest place in Jannah.” She described him as a source of love and light.
Laila Ali, Muhammad’s daughter, also shared her grief, stating, “My father loved his brother Rahaman so deeply. They are now back in the arms of their beloved parents. May they all rest in eternal peace together.”
Rahman Ali’s legacy serves as a reminder of the quiet yet profound support that often shapes greatness in the sport, a truth echoed in his heartfelt words: “He’ll always be with me—in my heart, in my bones, in my mind. I miss him but I will see him again in heaven.”
