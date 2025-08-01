Boxing Trainer Tommy Brooks Dies at 71 After Cancer Battle

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey — Legendary boxing trainer Tommy Brooks has died at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer. His family confirmed the news on July 30, 2025, leading to tributes from many in the boxing community.

Brooks was a former amateur national champion and had a brief professional boxing career, achieving a record of 7-3. However, he is best known for his long and successful career as a trainer for some of boxing’s biggest names, including Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson.

Lou DiBella, a Hall of Fame promoter, announced Brooks’s passing on social media. He wrote, ‘It was just confirmed by his family that esteemed boxing trainer Tommy Brooks died tonight, after having fought a very aggressive cancer. Too young. Great boxing man and even better person, he was just a solid dude. My love and prayers to Donna and all their fam.’

Brooks trained Holyfield in the 1990s, leading him to two significant victories over Tyson. He later worked with Tyson until their split in 2002 following Tyson’s defeat to Lennox Lewis.

In addition to Holyfield and Tyson, Brooks also coached the Klitschko brothers, Wladimir and Vitali, both of whom held numerous titles in their careers.

Brooks’s contributions to boxing were characterized by his technical knowledge and psychological insights, making a lasting impact on the sport during a vibrant era.