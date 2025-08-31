Boy Rescued After Walking on Monorail Tracks at Hersheypark

HERSHEY, Pa. — A young boy was safely rescued at Hersheypark on Saturday, August 30, after he was seen walking along the monorail tracks. The incident began around 5:05 p.m. when the child was reported missing after separating from his parents.

While the Hersheypark team conducted a search, the boy managed to enter a secured area designated for the monorail, which was currently not in use. According to a spokesperson for Hersheypark, the area had a chain closure and barricaded turnstiles to keep guests from accessing the ride.

The child remained in the closed station for approximately 20 minutes before he walked onto the tracks. Witnesses reported the child was walking while a crowd below shouted at him to move to a nearby roof where a man was waiting to help.

A video shared on social media captured the crowd’s frantic attempts to guide the boy to safety as the man climbed from the roof onto the monorail structure. He successfully reached the boy and carried him down without injury.

By 5:28 p.m., the child was safely reunited with his family. Hersheypark released a statement saying, “We are grateful for the vigilance of our guests and the swift response of our team, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of guest safety throughout Hersheypark.”

Officials confirmed that the Derry Township Police were not called to the scene, as park security managed to resolve the situation quickly. They typically only become involved if a child has not been found for an extended period.