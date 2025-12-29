Boy Sends Holiday Cheer to Dad’s Unit in Syria

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) – Oliver Young has not seen his father, Sergeant First Class Robert Young, in seven months since his National Guard unit was deployed to Syria. This is Sgt. Young’s second deployment since Oliver was born and his third in twenty years with the Iowa Army National Guard.

Despite the nine-hour time difference, Sgt. Young tries to call his son twice a day. However, this can be challenging for Oliver, a second grader. “It’s been hard because I can’t really talk to him a lot because he sometimes calls when I’m asleep,” said Oliver.

As the holiday season approached, Oliver and his mother, Kelly, decided to spread some cheer. Oliver gathered support from his church and local businesses to send cards and treats to his father’s unit. With the help of his grandmother, he reached out to the Monticello library and local shops for donations.

“He raised his hand and asked if anybody in the congregation would like to help with his cards or any treats they wanted to throw in the box,” said Kelly.

In total, Oliver collected 600 cards and 3,800 snacks, which his mom shipped overseas as two gifts for each service member for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Upon arrival at the base, Kelly described the scene as a “game of Tetris.” “They had to get a UTV to bring all the mail specifically to his room,” she said. When the gifts were distributed, Kelly observed that the service members were “shocked” to receive the large bags.

“They were not expecting a large gift bag, let alone two,” said Kelly. “If they know people haven’t been getting mail, they’ve worked with the chaplain to make sure those soldiers received a few extra snacks.”

Oliver expressed joy at making his father and his fellow soldiers happy. “They have been very happy knowing that people care about them,” he said. “We did that so they can have a little bit of Christmas with them, even though they’re not with their families.”

Kelly offered a “special thank you” to everyone who contributed, noting they raised nearly $2,100 for the effort. Oliver was motivated by pride for his father and a wish for the service members to feel remembered by those back home.

His message for the soldiers concluded with a shy glance at his mother: “Merry Christmas, soldiers.” Each gift brings them one more day closer to being reunited with their families.