Boycott Criticizes Smith as England Leads India by 6 Runs

LEEDS, England — Geoffrey Boycott, a former English cricket star, voiced his frustration over wicketkeeper Jamie Smith‘s performance during England’s test against India on June 23, 2025. Smith, who scored 40 runs, attempted a risky shot that ultimately cost him his wicket.

Boycott, known for his colorful commentary, criticized Smith’s dismissal after he hooked a bouncer from Prasidh Krishna into the hands of a fielder at the boundary. “Daft as a brush, that, for me,” Boycott remarked, reflecting on the missed opportunity to build a stronger innings.

The Telegraph UK reported that Smith and Harry Brook had formed a crucial 73-run partnership before Smith’s reckless attempt at a second six. “Doing it once was good enough, trying it twice was reckless,” the report stated, highlighting England’s lapse in judgment. Boycott echoed this sentiment, noting Smith’s transition from a strong score to an early exit from the game.

Boycott also recapped the day’s events, mentioning that Ollie Pope was dismissed early and Ben Stokes struggled at the crease. He highlighted Brook’s noteworthy achievement of 99 runs, describing it as “marvelous” but lamenting the missed chance for a century when Brook was caught trying to hook another ball.

Despite his criticism, Boycott was impressed with the overall match, stating it was a thrilling day at Headingley. “Another marvellous day of cricket… We were treated to some magnificent bowling,” he said, referring to the stellar performance on the field.

He noted that England had taken a slim lead of six runs with a total score of 465, praising contributions from players like Chris Woakes and Sam Carse. Boycott expressed uncertainty about the final outcome, as India faced challenges with its batting lineup. “Not sure what lies ahead,” he noted, mentioning India’s struggles earlier in the match but recognizing that a strong performance could shift the momentum.