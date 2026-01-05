The Boys Returns with Final Season and New VR Game

TORONTO, Canada — Starting April 2026, the popular series “The Boys” will return for its fifth and final season. This season is set to mark a significant turning point for both the series and its universe.

Along with the show’s return, a new virtual reality game, titled “The Boys: Trigger Warning,” will be launched. Brazilian game studio Arvore is developing the game, which promises to enhance the experience for fans of the series.

Several cast members from the TV show, including Jensen Ackles, are set to lend their voices to the game’s characters. Ackles will portray a uniquely twisted version of his character, Soldier Boy, which was created specifically for the game. This addition is expected to excite fans who are eager to explore new stories within the “The Boys” universe.

As anticipation builds for the final season, Ackles recently checked in on social media, confirming he is returning to Toronto for the filming of the series and the upcoming prequel, “The Boys: Vought Rising.” Despite the busy schedule, he expressed his hope for health and happiness for his fans in a heartfelt Instagram post.

In related release updates, the upcoming spinoff series, which features Ackles and actress Aya Cash, takes place in the 1950s and explores deeper elements of the lore established in the original series. Showrunner Eric Kripke has hinted at potential connections to characters from “Gen V,” another series in the franchise.

As fans prepare for the return of the series and explore the new virtual reality experience, excitement continues to build surrounding the future of “The Boys” and its expanding universe.