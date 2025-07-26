The Boys Season 5 Teaser Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

San Diego, CA – Fans gathered at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 were treated to a sneak peek of Season 5 of the hit series ‘The Boys.’ The teaser premiered during the ‘Gen V‘ Season 2 panel on Friday afternoon in Ballroom 20, showcasing intense action and signature gore that the show is known for.

The short clip featured chaos typical of the series, including a character who vomited a bloody hairball and a shocking explosion inside a bathroom stall. These scenes are sure to satisfy fans eager for more graphic content from the superhero satire.

Seth Rogen, an executive producer for ‘The Boys’ who has appeared in previous cameos, also made a brief appearance in the teaser. Newcomers Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, known for their roles in ‘Supernatural,’ appeared in quick scenes, hinting at a crossover reunion that fans have long anticipated.

Showrunner Eric Kripke, who created ‘Supernatural,’ previously brought in Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Joe Kessler for the series. Fans of ‘Supernatural’ have been requesting more of their favorite characters, and this teaser fulfilled some of those wishes.

One of the standout moments in the teaser was Homelander, played by Antony Starr, declaring America to be a “safer, more god-fearing nation” to a crowd. His character’s growing power is evident, as he effectively controls the current U.S. president and enforces martial law against those who oppose him.

The teaser also included a brief appearance by London Thor as Jordan Li from the ‘Gen V’ series, establishing further connections between the two shows. This crossover was preceded by the Season 4 finale of ‘The Boys,’ which featured several characters from ‘Gen V.’

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, and Laz Alonso. New faces joining the ensemble for Season 5 are Daveed Diggs and Paul Reiser. The final season of ‘The Boys’ is set to premiere in 2026 on Amazon Prime Video.