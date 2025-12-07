Entertainment
The Boys Unveils Premiere Date for Final Season
SÃO PAULO, Brazil — The popular Prime Video series, The Boys, announced its fifth and final season during a panel at CCXP Brazil on Saturday. This concluding season will premiere with two episodes on April 8, 2026, and will culminate in a series finale on May 20, 2026.
The storyline plunges viewers back into Homelander’s chaotic world, where his unpredictable whims reign supreme. Core characters Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) find themselves imprisoned at a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Meanwhile, Annie (Erin Moriarty) attempts to rally a resistance against the oppressive forces, but Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) is mysteriously absent.
Butcher (Karl Urban) re-emerges with a bold plan: to deploy a virus that could eradicate all Supes. This move sets off a sequence of events that promises to alter the lives of all involved significantly. “It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen,” said series creator Eric Kripke, hinting at significant developments ahead.
The teaser footage, showcased during the session, highlights the return of Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, now in cryogenic stasis, and teases a new character portrayed by Jared Padalecki, whose role remains undisclosed. Fans are eager to see the on-screen reunion of Padalecki and Ackles, who played iconic roles in the series Supernatural.
Much excitement surrounds the upcoming season, as it promises high stakes and intense drama, especially with the return of characters like Butcher, who seemed to abandon his allies at the end of season four. “It looks like they’re all going down swinging together to prevent the end of the world,” noted one of the panelists.
The Boys is based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and its success has sparked a growing universe for the franchise on Prime Video, which includes spinoffs like Gen V and the upcoming prequel series Vought Rising.
