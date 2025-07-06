The Boys Wraps Filming Fifth and Final Season

VANCOUVER, Canada — Production on the fifth and final season of Amazon Prime‘s superhero satire, The Boys, has officially wrapped. Series creator Eric Kripke shared a heartfelt farewell on Instagram, expressing gratitude to the cast, crew, and fans while standing in The Seven’s conference room at Vought Tower.

“This is the last time I’ll ever be on this set. It’ll be torn down soon. It’s bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude,” Kripke wrote. He praised the exceptional work of the cast and crew, noting, “You wait your whole career to have maybe two of those things, if you’re lucky. We got all of them.”

As fans look ahead to the grand finale of the series scheduled to premiere in 2026, many cast members, including Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, and Jack Quaid, have expressed their emotions about the show’s end. Erin Moriarty, who portrays Annie January (Starlight), shared her sadness on social media: “The tears have begun. To my Boys fam: love you, c—s. Forever.”

Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell, echoed similar sentiments, describing his remaining days on set as surreal. “It’s emotional. It’s bittersweet. This show has done everything for me,” he stated in an interview before filming concluded.

The Boys, which began in 2019, gained fame for its unflinching take on superhero culture, and Season 4 broke multiple records for Prime Video, setting expectations high for the final season. Among the spin-offs in the works are The Boys Presents: Diabolical and the college-based series Gen V.

Despite the show’s conclusion, Kripke’s work in the universe of The Boys will continue with the upcoming prequel, Vought Rising, featuring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. Fans of the series can expect a wealth of fresh stories set in this provocative universe.