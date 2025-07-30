$AD BOYZ LIVE & BROKEN Tour to Kick Off This Summer

Ibiza, Spain – Regional Mexican music star Junior H is set to return to U.S. stages with his highly anticipated $AD BOYZ LIVE & BROKEN tour. The 22-date trek, announced exclusively by Billboard Español on July 30, will feature a blend of music, fashion, and cultural evolution.

Promoted by Live Nation and produced by Rancho Humilde and Junior H’s own Sad Boyz Entertainment, the tour kicks off on August 31 in Tinley Park, Illinois. It will visit major cities including Las Vegas, New York, Houston, and Atlanta, before concluding at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on November 7.

“It’s an honor to be able to perform on such important and iconic stages with my beloved fans,” Junior H shared with Billboard Español from Ibiza. “While we’ve leveled up our shows, my fans have also leveled up! We’re never satisfied! We always want more, and I’m ready for this and much more, with all the love possible.”

Known for hits like “Y Lloro,” “El Hijo Mayor,” and “Lady Gaga,” featuring Peso Pluma, Junior H has seen remarkable success over the last three years. His career highlights include sold-out performances at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles last October and a spot on Coachella’s main stage this past April.

The 24-year-old artist from Guanajuato, Mexico will also showcase creations from his clothing line, Sad Boyz Clothing, during the shows. The brand combines California’s urban style with a reflective twist, featuring pastel ombré colors, rhinestone-embellished tracksuits, and graphic designs. He recently launched Sad Girlz, a capsule collection designed specifically for women.

Tickets for the $AD BOYZ LIVE & BROKEN tour will go on sale on Friday, August 1, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Various VIP packages will be available, offering fans premium tickets, access to Junior H’s VIP lounge before the show, exclusive gifts, early venue entry, and more. Details on the VIP packages can be found on the official website.

Junior H has hinted at plans to extend the tour to Mexico and other countries in 2026, promising more exciting developments for fans.