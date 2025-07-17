Sports
Brad Guzan Returns as Atlanta United Hosts Chicago Fire
Atlanta, Georgia – Atlanta United’s goalkeeper Brad Guzan is back in the starting lineup tonight as the 5-Stripes take on Chicago Fire at 7:30 p.m. ET. Guzan missed his first start of the season while recovering from surgery to repair a fractured cheekbone, which he sustained in a match against D.C. United on July 5. To protect his injury, he will wear a mask during the game.
The rest of the starting XI remains unchanged from their last match, where they featured a strong defensive lineup of Luis Abram, Efraín Morales, Pedro Amador, and Brooks Lennon. This defense has achieved back-to-back clean sheets, conceding no goals from open play in their last two outings. They aim to strengthen this record at home and improve on their previous performance against Chicago, where they allowed two goals.
In midfield, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, and Alexey Miranchuk will coordinate to maintain control. Their last match saw them completing over 88 percent of passes, effectively managing ball distribution. Upfront, Miguel Almirón, Saba Lobjanidze, and Emmanuel Latte Lath will look to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Latte Lath recently gained confidence from scoring his first goal in several months, while Almirón has been performing well as the team captain.
Tonight’s match also serves as a homecoming for the team, as it has been nearly two months since Atlanta United last played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they celebrated a thrilling 3-2 victory over Orlando City SC. The atmosphere is expected to be electric, providing motivation for the players as they strive for three crucial points.
As the match approaches, the squad is eager to perform in front of their supportive fanbase at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which they hope to turn into a fortress in the remainder of the season.
