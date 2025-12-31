Brad Marchand Prepares for Unique Outdoor NHL Game in Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand is set to participate in his fourth NHL outdoor game this Friday against the New York Rangers at loanDepot park in Miami. This highly anticipated matchup starts at 8 p.m. ET and marks the first outdoor game played in the Sunshine State.

Marchand, a seasoned player in his 17th NHL season, shared his excitement about the unique opportunity. “I don’t think any of us ever thought this would be a possibility,” he said. “To see the game grow to the point where it has in Florida is pretty incredible.”

Throughout his career, Marchand has made lasting memories in outdoor games. “They’re the games you remember,” the 37-year-old said. “I could go on and on about the moments that happen in these outdoor games.” With three outdoor games already under his belt, Marchand holds an impressive record of four points (one goal, three assists) and a 3-0-0 win-loss record.

His first outdoor experience came at the Winter Classic in 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium, where he scored an empty-net goal in front of over 76,000 fans. “The sound was unlike anything I’d heard before,” he recalled. Marchand also highlighted the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe game during the COVID-19 pandemic as a favorite, despite it being a unique event with no fans.

“You felt like you were a kid playing under the stars again,” Marchand noted about the breathtaking scenery. He emphasized the importance of enjoying these rare experiences, stating, “Whether it’s raining or it’s snowing or it’s sunshine or it’s cold, you’re going to enjoy it, because you may never get to do it again.”

Since joining the Panthers from the Boston Bruins in March 2025, Marchand has transformed into a pivotal player, contributing to the team’s success in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. His performance has been notable, with 20 points in 23 games, leading to a Stanley Cup victory and his own second championship ring.

Marchand currently leads the Panthers in goals (21), assists (21), and points (42) this season. Coach Paul Maurice appreciates Marchand’s impact on the team, noting, “His game is better now than it was in the playoffs for us last year.” Marchand’s consistent performance at his age speaks volumes about his dedication and skill.

As Friday’s outdoor game approaches, the anticipation continues to build for fans and players alike. Marchand’s connection to these memorable experiences serves as a reminder of the unique atmosphere of NHL outdoor games.